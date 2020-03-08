Zimbabwe

'The world has forgotten us': hope fades for Cyclone Idai survivors

One year later, those made homeless by the natural disaster still live in tents and say food aid is drying up

Cyclone Idai survivor Witness Gambire has decided to go back to the battered home where two of his daughters were killed because he can no longer bear waiting for relocation from a flimsy tent in the “transit” camp.



A year after the natural disaster, he, his wife and their surviving year-old daughter are still living in a donated tent, as the hope of resettlement grows increasingly faint. ..