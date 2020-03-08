News

Zimbabwe

'The world has forgotten us': hope fades for Cyclone Idai survivors

One year later, those made homeless by the natural disaster still live in tents and say food aid is drying up

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

Cyclone Idai survivor Witness Gambire has  decided to go back to the battered home where two of his daughters were killed because he can no longer bear waiting for relocation from a flimsy  tent in the “transit” camp.

A year after the natural disaster, he, his wife and their surviving year-old   daughter are still living in a donated tent,   as the hope of resettlement grows increasingly faint. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mom's tears as R1.2m maintenance battle against deadbeat dad delayed again News
  2. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  3. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  4. Township celebrates as 'the John Wick of Gugulethu' is shot dead News
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA