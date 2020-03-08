Coronavirus

We need to make sure every South African's involved, says UKZN on Covid-19 war room

Armed with a platoon of screens, sanitisers and technology, University of KwaZulu-Natal professor Mosa Moshabela is preparing for war against the coronavirus.



Moshabela, the dean and head of the school of nursing and public health, is heading SA’s only university war room against viruses. It aims to educate, monitor and aid the department of health in treating any suspected cases on campus...