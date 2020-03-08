News

Zimbabwe

Zim vice-president wants ring back from wife

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By JOHN NCUBE

Vice-president  Constantino Chiwenga has written through lawyers to  his estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa,  demanding a gold ring which he claims she took last year possibly for “safekeeping”.

Chiwenga, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pretoria  in April last year, said the ring was taken by his estranged wife when he was incapacitated by ill health...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mom's tears as R1.2m maintenance battle against deadbeat dad delayed again News
  2. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  3. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  4. Township celebrates as 'the John Wick of Gugulethu' is shot dead News
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA