Zimbabwe

Zim vice-president wants ring back from wife

Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has written through lawyers to his estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, demanding a gold ring which he claims she took last year possibly for “safekeeping”.



Chiwenga, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pretoria in April last year, said the ring was taken by his estranged wife when he was incapacitated by ill health...