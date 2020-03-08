Zimbabwe
Zim vice-president wants ring back from wife
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has written through lawyers to his estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, demanding a gold ring which he claims she took last year possibly for “safekeeping”.
Chiwenga, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pretoria in April last year, said the ring was taken by his estranged wife when he was incapacitated by ill health...
