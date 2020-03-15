Blind Cape resident nabbed for 'drunk driving' sues city and police minister

Luwie Links came to terms with losing his sight at the age of 13, but nothing prepared him for the ordeal of being arrested for suspected drunk-driving some 30 years later.



Now the 52-year-old is embroiled in a legal battle with the City of Cape Town and the police minister. He is suing for wrongful and unlawful arrest, and psychological and emotional trauma. His case was postponed in the Cape Town high court this week...