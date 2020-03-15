Debt may cost tycoon his R75m 'architectural masterpiece'
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Five missed payment instalments might cost a wealthy businessman his mansion in one of SA’s most sought-after spots.
Lloyd Pengilly’s home on Nettleton Ridge in Clifton, Cape Town — which boasts sweeping views of the beaches below and the Twelve Apostles mountain range — has had rave reviews since it was built. It has been described as SA’s “architectural masterpiece”...
