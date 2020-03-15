News

Debt may cost tycoon his R75m 'architectural masterpiece'

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Five missed payment instalments might cost a wealthy businessman his mansion in one of SA’s most sought-after spots.

Lloyd Pengilly’s home on Nettleton Ridge in Clifton, Cape Town  — which boasts sweeping views of the beaches below and the Twelve  Apostles mountain range  — has had rave reviews since it was built. It has been described as SA’s “architectural masterpiece”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News
  2. FREE TO READ | Get us out of here, SA citizens stranded in coronavirus ... News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  5. 'The cries and screams are still in my head': villagers recall horrific Eastern ... News

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus