Debt may cost tycoon his R75m 'architectural masterpiece'

Five missed payment instalments might cost a wealthy businessman his mansion in one of SA’s most sought-after spots.



Lloyd Pengilly’s home on Nettleton Ridge in Clifton, Cape Town — which boasts sweeping views of the beaches below and the Twelve Apostles mountain range — has had rave reviews since it was built. It has been described as SA’s “architectural masterpiece”...