Department 'backtracks' on comprehensive sexuality education
Education bosses get cold feet over plan to teach birds and bees
15 March 2020 - 00:02
Following a fierce backlash from parents, the department of basic education appears to have backtracked on its plan to force teachers to use explicit learning material developed for sex education lessons.
Two of SA's largest governing body associations said this week they had been informed by the department's deputy director-general, Granville Whittle, that the controversial pupil workbooks and teacher guides would be optional, rather than mandatory...
