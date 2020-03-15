'Derogatory and insulting' m-word may land lawyer in hot water
15 March 2020 - 00:00
The lawyer for a gay comedian who was allegedly assaulted and called a “moffie” has complained to the Legal Practice Council about a colleague who said in open court that there was nothing wrong with the word.
Attorney Theasen Pillay has complained that Faizel Kara told the Durban magistrate’s court that “moffie” was “an everyday word people have grown up with” and that it was not defamatory or insulting but merely distasteful...
