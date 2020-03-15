News

Gall-bladder operation victory for PE woman — 10 years later

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By SHAIN GERMANER

A Port Elizabeth woman has won a 10-year legal battle after a surgeon nicked her bile duct during an operation to remove her gall bladder.

Following a defeat in the high court, Felicia Meyers, 51, finally succeeded at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, which this week ruled that surgeon Richard Vogel had been negligent...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News
  2. FREE TO READ | Get us out of here, SA citizens stranded in coronavirus ... News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  5. 'The cries and screams are still in my head': villagers recall horrific Eastern ... News

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus