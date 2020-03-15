Gall-bladder operation victory for PE woman — 10 years later

A Port Elizabeth woman has won a 10-year legal battle after a surgeon nicked her bile duct during an operation to remove her gall bladder.



Following a defeat in the high court, Felicia Meyers, 51, finally succeeded at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, which this week ruled that surgeon Richard Vogel had been negligent...