Outbreak

It'll be tough medicine, say experts on coronavirus lockdown in SA

'Overcrowding and poverty exacerbate risk of infection'

An entire country on lockdown was the stuff of science fiction until this week when Italy, badly affected by Covid-19, became the first to make it a reality.



Lockdown is one thing in a developed European country, but experts said this week SA would face specific challenges if it tried to do the same ... yet some form of containment was urgently needed...