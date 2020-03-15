Cross-border crime

'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot

Sick of the police, crime-weary vigilantes in northern KwaZulu-Natal have unmasked allegedly corrupt officers in cahoots with syndicates ferrying stolen cars across the border to Mozambique.



The names of four police officers and one traffic officer were given up by two men believed to be members of a vehicle theft syndicate. The men were caught by residents of uMkhanyakude district and beaten and interrogated over two days last weekend...