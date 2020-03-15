Zimbabwe
'It's very hard': Still no word on abducted Zim activist 5 years later
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Sheffra Dzamara, the wife of missing journalist and political activist Itai Dzamara, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is as bad as that of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.
Itai was abducted five years ago, on March 9 2015, while shopping in Glenview, Harare...
