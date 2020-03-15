News

Zimbabwe

Zim government sued for making new currency equivalent of US$

15 March 2020 - 00:04 By LENIN NDEBELE

The Law Society of Zimbabwe is suing the government for unilaterally declaring the country's new currency to be the equivalent of the US dollar.

The new real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems are specialist funds transfer systems in which money or securities are transferred from one bank to another on a "real-time" and on a "gross" basis...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News
  2. FREE TO READ | Get us out of here, SA citizens stranded in coronavirus ... News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  5. 'The cries and screams are still in my head': villagers recall horrific Eastern ... News

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus