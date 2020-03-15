Meet the German tycoon 'behind' push to nationalise Reserve Bank

Businessman boasts of influencing debate on Reserve Bank

A German businessman has emerged as the brains behind the latest push to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank — for his own financial gain.



Michael Duerr, who holds 10,000 shares in the central bank, boasted during an interview with the Sunday Times that he influenced the “radical economic transformation” (RET) grouping within the ANC to convince the party to adopt a resolution at the 2017 Nasrec national conference to nationalise the Bank...