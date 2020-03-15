News

Rescue

Mom who dumped newborn in drain ‘hoped infant would be detected’

Mother watched as newborn was plucked from drain

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By Tania Broughton

The Durban mother who left her newborn baby in a stormwater drain last year says she gave birth alone on an outdoor staircase, left her baby in the drain and then watched from nearby as the dramatic operation by rescue workers to retrieve the infant unfolded.

“I went onto the balcony of my home and witnessed the rescue operation take place, which took several hours and involved a gathering crowd. In the latter stages, I proceeded on foot to the scene and witnessed my infant child being recovered,” the 33-year-old mother said in a statement to Ntuzuma magistrate Erenskia Lagrange...

