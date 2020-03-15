Table Talk

'My own opinion is enough for me': Gwen Ngwenya goes against the flow

In the often extreme politics of SA, Gwen Ngwenya is a confident voice of liberalism, who was won over to the DA when she heard Tony Leon speak at a rally, writes Thembalethu Zulu

“Remember, you will die,” reads the tattoo on Gwen Ngwenya’s left forearm. It’s her take on its distant cousin, “seize the day”.



Ngwenya likes to be “authentic”, “individualistic”. As head of policy for the DA, Ngwenya stands out from her peers. Not only for her accomplishments at only 30, but for her opinions on a number of topics, not least her liberalism...