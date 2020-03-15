News

Table Talk

'My own opinion is enough for me': Gwen Ngwenya goes against the flow

In the often extreme politics of SA, Gwen Ngwenya is a confident voice of liberalism, who was won over to the DA when she heard Tony Leon speak at a rally, writes Thembalethu Zulu

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By Thembalethu Zulu

“Remember, you will die,” reads the tattoo on Gwen Ngwenya’s left forearm. It’s her take on its distant cousin, “seize the day”.

Ngwenya likes to be “authentic”, “individualistic”.  As head of policy for the DA, Ngwenya stands out from her peers.  Not only for her accomplishments at only 30, but for her opinions on a number of topics, not least her liberalism...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News
  2. FREE TO READ | Get us out of here, SA citizens stranded in coronavirus ... News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  5. 'The cries and screams are still in my head': villagers recall horrific Eastern ... News

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus