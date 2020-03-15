Outbreak

'We don't want them here': Coronavirus jitters rattle Polokwane town

Locals fear for their businesses - and of becoming infected

A close-knit Limpopo community that will house the 121 South Africans who fled Wuhan is being ripped apart by fear.



"We don't want them here. They are sick. The government must not bring them to our town," said builder Owen Ratang...