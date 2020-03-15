News

Zimbabwe

Pay up or we cut you off, Zim minister tells electricity bill defaulters

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

"Pay what you owe or we cut you off," energy & power development minister Fortune Chasi warned electricity users this week.

Speaking on the sidelines of a renewable energy conference in Victoria Falls, Chasi said debtors ranging from industrial users to VIPs and ordinary citizens were reluctant to pay their share of the $1.2bn owed to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa)...

