Politics
'Reluctant' DA councillors urged to sign up for 2021 polls
15 March 2020 - 00:00
DA councillors appear to have passed what amounts to a vote of no confidence in their party as it emerges that many of them are not applying to be considered for re-election in next year's municipal elections.
The Sunday Times has learnt from several DA councillors across SA that many of them are not submitting their names to be considered for their current jobs as they believe the party will not secure the level of support it amassed during the previous local government elections, in 2016...
