Royalty

Royal ruckus risks AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's parole

Dalindyebo will have to explain possible attack to prison board

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo faces a possible return to jail after a dramatic bust-up with his family this week.



Dalindyebo is out on a warning after he was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning for alleged assault and damage to property...