Royalty
Royal ruckus risks AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's parole
Dalindyebo will have to explain possible attack to prison board
15 March 2020 - 00:00
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo faces a possible return to jail after a dramatic bust-up with his family this week.
Dalindyebo is out on a warning after he was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning for alleged assault and damage to property...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.