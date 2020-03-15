Outbreak
SA mulls travel ban as cabinet meets over coronavirus outbreak
Cabinet set to announce drastic measures on Sunday to contain coronavirus
15 March 2020 - 00:05
SA could introduce a total ban on travellers from Europe, order sports events to be held in empty stadiums and limit mass gatherings to 1,000 people if an emergency cabinet meeting today imposes expected drastic measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
The cabinet meeting takes place amid an unprecedented shutdown of mass activities across the world as the coronavirus death toll topped 5,000...
