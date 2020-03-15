News

Outbreak

SA mulls travel ban as cabinet meets over coronavirus outbreak

Cabinet set to announce drastic measures on Sunday to contain coronavirus

15 March 2020 - 00:05 By QAANITAH HUNTER and S'THEMBILE CELE

SA could introduce a total ban on travellers from Europe, order sports events to be held in empty stadiums and limit mass gatherings to 1,000 people if an emergency cabinet meeting today imposes expected drastic measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The cabinet meeting takes place amid an unprecedented shutdown of mass activities across the world as the coronavirus death toll topped 5,000...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News
  2. FREE TO READ | Get us out of here, SA citizens stranded in coronavirus ... News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  5. 'The cries and screams are still in my head': villagers recall horrific Eastern ... News

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus