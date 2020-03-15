Experiment

SA’s most isolated bungalow - a cosy little hut, down by the sea

It could be a dream getaway: sea-facing, wood furnishings, sleeps eight, panoramic views of a remote island landscape.



But open the windows at your peril inside SA’s most isolated bungalow, an experimental hut built to withstand winds of 120km/h, incessant rain, and sub-zero temperatures...