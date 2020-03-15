Experiment
SA’s most isolated bungalow - a cosy little hut, down by the sea
15 March 2020 - 00:00
It could be a dream getaway: sea-facing, wood furnishings, sleeps eight, panoramic views of a remote island landscape.
But open the windows at your peril inside SA’s most isolated bungalow, an experimental hut built to withstand winds of 120km/h, incessant rain, and sub-zero temperatures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.