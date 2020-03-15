WATCH | 'Nightmare' sinkholes force relocation of Khutsong residents

Agnes Makhutle, 76, has barely slept for the past week. She is torn between keeping herself and her family safe and leaving the house she has called home for the past 43 years.



But the decision is fast slipping out of her hands. Two weeks ago, while sitting outside her house in Emaxhoseni, in Khutsong, the earth began caving in just metres from her front gate, leaving a gaping sinkhole...