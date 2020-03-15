Zimbabwe

'We need to get everyone involved': Zimbabwe far from ready for Covid-19

The coronavirus is not being taken seriously enough by the government

A municipal police officer without any protective equipment stands guard at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare, the country's only designated coronavirus quarantine centre, as Zimbabwe waits to register its first patient.



For now, the closest Zimbabwe has come to a coronavirus case was when a Thai national fled from the hospital last week. But when he turned himself in, he tested negative...