Zimbabwe
Zim corruption busters want a slice of the loot
15 March 2020 - 00:00
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it has identified assets worth US$7bn hidden abroad by Zimbabweans, and that 15% of this should be given to the commission to fund its operations.
"We have proposed to government that we must retain 15% of whatever we recover," commission spokesperson John Makamure told the Sunday Times...
