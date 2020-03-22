News

Court upholds right of Bergville man to make his way home

22 March 2020 - 00:00 By LWANDILE BHENGU

Muntu Khumalo feels like he has conquered Goliath after winning a case in the Land Claims Court against his neighbour.

For most of his life Khumalo, 69, cut across his neighbour's farm in Bergville in the Drakensberg to get to his home, as it was the shortest, easiest route...

