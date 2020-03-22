Covid-19: Schooling at home can be tough - on parents

Dante suffers from asthma and her father, who lives with her, suffers from respiratory problems.

”It seems pointless commuting to an office daily and interacting with colleagues and then going home to a quarantined child. It’s really difficult at the moment. At some point something will have to give,” said Dante.

Bongekile Qwabe, a single working parent of a six-year-old in Durban, said though her son was excited at the prospect of visiting his grandparents in rural KwaZulu-Natal during Easter, she was reluctant to allow it.

“As it is just me and my son at home. He wanted to visit my family. I am scared that if he goes to their home someone there could have the virus and he could be exposed.

“I don’t know who’s been inside the taxi or touched anything in it. Hopefully, my manager will allow me to work from home so I can look after my son. Now a family member is looking after him at their home.”

Sirisha Govender, a Johannesburg restaurant owner and mother of three, said the outbreak has at least given her a chance to spend more time with her family.

“I have to have more time management in place and structure the day. The three-year-old has an activity pack that contains items to make, draw and paint.