Covid-19: The big downsides to school closures

Mass school closures in the face of Covid-19 could result in unhealthy, chubby, anxious children who may be more addicted to screens than ever.

Using China as an example, researchers say that while the closure of schools is commendable and necessary, home confinement during a disease outbreak might negatively impact on children’s physical and mental health.

Research published in international journal The Lancet suggests that when children are out of school they are less physically active and have much longer screen time, irregular sleep patterns and less favourable diets.