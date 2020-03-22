Covid-19: When working remotely is 'home sweat home'

Before you grab your laptop and sprint out of the office to work from home, make sure you have strong discipline and plenty of patience.

As a growing number of companies send their employees home in a bid to stem Covid-19 infections, experts warn that working at home might not be fun. They say it will also reduce productivity.

Andrew Hermanson, 37, an account manager in the IT sector in Johannesburg, said his attempts to juggle his three-year-old son and the demands of his job had not been completely successful. “I’ve got my son running around and Peppa Pig [a children’s video] is blaring in the background when I need to make and take calls … it’s not easy,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to sit down and work without interruption, and that is what I’m struggling with.”

For personal trainer and yoga instructor Jane Killian Shaw, serene exercise classes have given way to grainy Skype consultations.