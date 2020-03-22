Donald Trump is a naked emperor when it comes to the coronavirus

Ever since Eve munched on the apple, those with power have behaved badly. One example of a guy with a Gupta-like mind and Gupta-like bank account was Marcus Licinius Crassus.

The one-time mate of Julius Caesar realised Rome had no fire department, so he created one. Very public-spirited you'd think, until he was exposed. His 500-man gang would rush to a fire, then do nothing.

Crassus would offer to buy the building at a bucket-shop discount and if the owner refused to sell, his men would stand with their hands on their hips while the property burnt to the ground.

Brutal stuff, and it gets worse.

Being royal in the Ottoman Empire was as poisoned a chalice as you could drink from. In the middle of the 15th century Mehmed II drew up the "law of fratricide".

Whoever succeeded in seizing the throne on the death of the old sultan was encouraged to murder all his brothers.

When Sultan Mehmed III succeeded to the throne in 1595 all 19 of his siblings were strangled to death with silk handkerchiefs, including infants still sucking on their mother's breasts.

After 150 years playing hide-and-seek and practising Usain Bolt sprints, the tradition was reformed Ottoman-style. Unwanted siblings were instead locked up in rooms deep within Topkapi palace in Istanbul with barren concubines to console them.

It's 2020 now and we don't habitually cut off each other's heads, but the entire world faces the same crisis and we're able to assess the response of different leaders in an almost forensic manner.