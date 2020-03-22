Final respects paid to biking 'rhino poacher'
22 March 2020 - 00:00
Dressed in leather jackets, boots and specially made memorial T-shirts, dozens of bikers gathered near the Kruger National Park boundary last weekend to pay their last respects to "Baas Leon" - a man fellow motorcyclists described as a "soldier" and a "brother".
But there was a side to Steven "Baas Leon" Stoltz that his fellow bikers didn't mention. Like the fact that he died in a nighttime exchange of gunfire with game rangers in KwaZulu-Natal's Hluhluwe-iMfolozi rhino reserve earlier this month...
