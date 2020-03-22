Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner dies of cancer
22 March 2020 - 00:04
Hotel and casino titan Sol (Solomon) Kerzner, who lost his long battle with cancer last night, will be buried at a small private funeral attended only by his family.
Kerzner died at his home in Cape Town, surrounded by his family, at about 6:30pm...
