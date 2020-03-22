‘I’ll worry when we get it’ - Business as usual for many amid coronavirus fears

“Maybe it kills people, but I don’t know. This place is really dirty, with lots of rubbish and sewage, but no one has called a community meeting to say how you get sick and how to look after yourself. If water and soap make you safe, when are we getting that?”

Fix Mudimba said he had learnt of the virus two weeks ago. “It is dangerous here in Diepsloot because there is not enough information. We are trying to get information wherever we can.”

Diepsloot mechanic Thabo Ramperiknew about the virus, saying it was “very bad”. He said the “difficulty is government says we must wash our hands, but the problem is that there is no proper running water here. We also don’t have the money to buy facemasks. All I can do is carry on and hope I don’t get sick.”

Alexandra pensioner Molly Mpande said she thought the virus could only be caught through sex. “I am scared because I don’t know what it is or does. Everyone knows what HIV is and you can protect yourself, but not with this virus. It sounds like we are all going to die, and I am scared for my children and grandchildren.”

But resident Vuyani Ndebele knows of it,and said he was starting to panic.“I thought the virus was small, but it’s expanding.

Alex is so overpopulated. If this virus comes here it will explode. Just look at how many people are on the streets, how many houses on the same stand, all the shacks. I can’t keep this two-metre distance from people. My neighbour’s front door is less than a metre from mine.

“We live on top of each other and won’t stand a chance. There must be testing of people on every street like they do with HIV. The government must provide free soap if they want to stop this virus.”