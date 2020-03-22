Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike

"It gets to a point where the infection enters a phase where contact tracing becomes impossible. That's when you have a problem where you can find the disease anywhere. When that happens we must not have too many people already infected," he said.

Currently, the department of health's data on confirmed cases can be broken down to every town. Once areas with uncontrolled outbreaks are identified, lockdowns will be applied before a countrywide lockdown.

However, senior military officials told the Sunday Times that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) cannot afford a lockdown. The defence force, they said, has analysed its resources and found that it does not have sufficient personnel or equipment.

"For an effective lockdown, we need much more than what we currently have otherwise it's as good as nonexistent. Its chances of success are minimal," said one military official.

In terms of regulations for a state of disaster, the SANDF must mobilise soldiers, equipment, stores, aircraft platforms, vehicles and facilities which, senior military officials say, it does not have.

The military official said they would not be able to secure quarantine sites in districts across the country, would have to recall all soldiers deployed to the borders, and still the police would have to assist.

SANDF spokesperson Simphiwe Dlamini said since the repatriation of 146 South Africans from Wuhan in China a week ago, the military have been planning for all eventualities. "We are waiting for the multi-disciplinary team leading government's response to say there is a need for the defence force to enter. We will abide," he said.

"We are part of the planning throughout and part of meetings daily."

The number of locally infected people is key to any impending lockdown, academics say, with 100 local infections the tipping point for a massive outbreak in any country.

Modelling by Wits University academics shows that once 100 people become locally infected, 1-million people could contract Covid-19 within the next 40 days.