'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure

This week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa banned public gatherings of more than 100 people for two months, closed schools two weeks early and drew up a national strategy to curb infections.

Civil society broadly welcomed the measures, but some said they would also curb political activity such as protest rallies.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum welcomed the restrictions on large gatherings. But "enforcement of such restrictions must be done within the confines of the constitution, fully respecting fundamental rights and freedoms of those affected", it said in a statement.

In Harare, the entertainment industry is the hardest hit and show promoters and restaurant owners are counting their losses.

Farai Mubi Schmidt, owner of ArtiSana Gallery Café, said business was already tough because of the economy but Covid-19 would effectively kill it.

"Considering that the operating environment was already challenging, it will be difficult to survive this period," said Schmidt.

Harare had been set to host one of Africa's top artists at the Easter weekend, Nigerian rapper Burna Boy. Because of the ban on large gatherings, the show's organisers are battling to get another date or refund those who had already bought tickets.

"Investments had been made, tickets were bought, it's a huge loss in income. Service providers and staff who depend on these events will struggle," said show promoter Elton Kurima.

But some nightclubs across the country are determined not to close. Instead, they said they would try to ensure no more than 100 people were on the premises at any one time and would step up hygiene measures.

The ban on big crowds is heartbreaking for Kudzanayi Mahachi and his bride-to-be, who were meant to walk down the aisle next weekend. They had invited 300 guests, but have had to cut the number to less than 100. They also had to describe the event as a "mini gathering", since weddings are banned.

"The biggest expense was the venue, which cost us the equivalent of US$1,200," Mahachi said.