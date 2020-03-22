'Red tape' holds up antiviral pill that could help fight Covid-19

The drug, which costs about $650 (R11,400) per patient, has shown success against Covid-19 in Japan and China, and more countries are importing supplies.

Others are waiting for data from more clinical trials across the globe, coordinated by the World Health Organisation. Avigan has been approved by Japan's ministry of health since 2014.

Zhang Xinmin, director of the China National Centre for Biotechnology Development, went public on favipiravir this week, saying clinical trials in Wuhan and Shenzhen involving 340 people had provided positive results, shortening the infection by up to seven days and easing symptoms.

White, the founder of InfraSalience - which specialises in turning carbon dioxide from toxic emissions into pharmaceutical-grade baking soda that can be used in pill manufacture - said SA should consider rolling out the drug.

But the health department, like other countries, is taking a cautious approach. Spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said: "The minister [Zweli Mkhize] has indicated that we are monitoring all the research coming through with all the various clinical trials of various medicines and vaccines."

Favipiravir was used in the fight against ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and experts suspected it could fight Covid-19 in the same way by halting replication of RNA (ribonucleic acid).

This means that once the virus is inside a host cell, it cannot duplicate its own genetic material.