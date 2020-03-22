The great coronavirus debate: To buy in bulk, or keep calm and carry on

"And we can't go and stock up a store-room and sit there with all our food while other households are unable to do so.

"On Sunday we got what we needed from the shop, like we normally do, just a few bits and pieces so we can stay strong and healthy, which is what we need at a time like this. But our concern is for other people."

She said she was happy with the "proactive" measures the government has put in place. "If Italy had [taken these measures] they wouldn't be where they are today. We've been given guidance, now we must go and work with it.

"A friend living in Australia said in her area, police had to be called to break up fights over toilet paper! Shows you people can have a lot and it won't be enough."