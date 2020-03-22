Watching videos can keep pupils fit while schools are closed

A Johannesburg school is keeping pupils fit during the extended holidays with physical education lessons online.

Pupils from grades 0-3 at Pridwin Preparatory have been doing a daily 10- to 15-minute workout, including a dance routine, by watching video demonstrations on laptops and tablets.

Exercises include 30 jumping jacks, 20 bends and 15 squats.

The daily routine is one of several online activities for pupils since schools closed on Wednesday.

A mother of a grade 3 pupil said she and her husband found the exercise video amusing and entertaining, but “it was clearly important to get the children moving”.

“The school decided that PE was an important component as the children are cooped up at home at the moment. We are very grateful that the school understands the importance of physical education.”

Her eight-year-old son said: “I find it fun but also annoying because you have to keep doing these weird things.”

Pridwin principal Selwyn Marx said that two videos were uploaded daily onto Google Classroom — one on stretching exercises and the other demonstrating a dance routine and cardio activities.

He said that the videos were sourced by the school’s head of sport and that each day’s learning session for pupils at home began with physical activity.

UK fitness trainer Joe Wicks, known as the Body Coach, will be running virtual PE classes for children across the world from tomorrow to make sure they are keeping fit at home.

Wicks will host a 30-minute workout on his YouTube channel every weekday.