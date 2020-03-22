Zimbabwe
Zim Reserve Bank brings back Forex incentive to rein in gold smuggling
22 March 2020 - 00:00
The government, through the Reserve Bank, has resolved to reintroduce the 25% forex incentive to gold dealers to curb smuggling.
The incentive was scrapped in 2017 and, as a result, gold miners and buyers have been shunning Fidelity Printers and Refineries - the government's gold-buying company - in favour of illegal syndicates with links to SA and Asia...
