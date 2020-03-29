Zimbabwe
A no-mercy lockdown
The government has yet to decide which industries will stay open and it was silent on possible rescue packages for those that will be shut
29 March 2020 - 00:00
The three-week coronavirus lockdown starts tomorrow, with no measures to save companies or jobs.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday the lockdown would exclude critical movement of goods and the operations of key utilities such as refuse collection, power generation and water supply...
