Covid-19: Heroes
Bheki Cele becomes our Dick Tracy
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Forget 10111. Police minister Bheki Cele's cellphone is the lockdown hotline.
At least eight arrests of those breaking the curfew came from tip-offs to Cele's phone...
