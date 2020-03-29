Coronavirus: Zimbabwe's rural people in the dark or in denial
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Zimbabwe's rural population is in the dark about the Covid-19 pandemic.
Herbert Sinampande, who is Chief Sainsali in Binga, the country's poorest district, told the Sunday Times that he has tried in vain to educate his subjects about the virus, but self-quarantine is impossible...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.