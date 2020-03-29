Covid-19: Food supply secure, but exporting farmers in for a tough time

This was shaping up to be a recovery year before the virus hit

The Covid-19 pandemic is fast changing the way we live our lives. The virus has affected every facet of life - health and safety, travel, school and work, and access to basic provisions such as food.



Many supermarkets were in a frenzy ahead of the 21-day lockdown as people scrambled to secure basic needs. This scramble was mainly by those fearing the worst - food shortages. Should South Africans be afraid?..