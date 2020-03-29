Covid-19 has pulpits going online to reach the absent congregations
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Online sermons, turning homes into places of worship and tithing via EFT. It's how churches, mosques and synagogues are adapting to the lockdown.
Simon Lerefolo, a pastor at Every Nation Rosebank in Johannesburg, said his 2,000-member church held four services on Sundays. These have been cancelled, and sermons are now recorded and streamed on social media. "We also use the Zoom platform to meet for Bible study," said Lerefolo...
