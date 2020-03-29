Covid-19 unlocks virtual fun, games, even sex, sort of

You can never be alone with a good internet connection

Johannesburg copywriter Shelley Pembroke’s #QuarantinePubQuiz on Twitter had nearly 4,000 viewers with about 50 teams participating.



“The #QuarantinePubQuiz is completely the right platform to let off a little steam, get a little competitive and experience a lot of common-goal fun. We just want South Africans to group together, share their knowledge, maybe have a glass of wine and enjoy some fun with us,” Pembroke said...