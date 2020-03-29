Fake news hampers Zimbabwe Covid-19 battle

Fake news and false information is undermining the fight against Covid-19, say media experts.



Officially, Zimbabwe has recorded three infections and one death, but social media has spread rumours that the figures could be much higher, some citing "information" from hospitals that do not even test for Covid-19 or admit those infected. There are also messages on preventing the spread of the coronavirus using traditional herbs and other unscientific methods...