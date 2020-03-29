Fake news hampers Zimbabwe Covid-19 battle
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Fake news and false information is undermining the fight against Covid-19, say media experts.
Officially, Zimbabwe has recorded three infections and one death, but social media has spread rumours that the figures could be much higher, some citing "information" from hospitals that do not even test for Covid-19 or admit those infected. There are also messages on preventing the spread of the coronavirus using traditional herbs and other unscientific methods...
