Has the coronavirus just saved Ramaphosa from his enemies?

Just a few weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa's lieutenants were preoccupied with hatching a plan to shield him from his political foes so he would emerge unscathed from the ANC national general council meeting scheduled for four months' time.

It was not going to be an easy task.

Impatience with Ramaphosa's leadership had spread beyond the "radical economic transformation" (RET) faction of the ANC even to some of those, in and outside the party, who had supported his ANC presidency.

It was as if a dark cloud had gathered over this great republic in the past few months. A sense of helplessness prevailed.

The economy's performance remained below par, as a result of a cocktail of problems, including the unreliable power supply brought to us by Eskom. Despite leadership changes at the power utility, no clear message had been communicated to assure the public we were anywhere close to resolving the electricity crisis.

Load-shedding meant that industries switched off machines, and production ground to a halt. As a result several companies issued retrenchments notices - adding thousands more people to the burgeoning unemployment statistics.