House parties in Zimbabwe undo containment efforts
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Nightclubs and pubs were shut down at the beginning of the week, but house parties have since emerged, undoing the government's plans to contain Covid-19.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a blanket ban on gatherings in facilities such as nightclubs, bars, beer halls, movie houses, gyms, swimming pools and sporting activities until further notice for "our collective safety as a nation"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.