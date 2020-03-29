House parties in Zimbabwe undo containment efforts

Nightclubs and pubs were shut down at the beginning of the week, but house parties have since emerged, undoing the government's plans to contain Covid-19.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a blanket ban on gatherings in facilities such as nightclubs, bars, beer halls, movie houses, gyms, swimming pools and sporting activities until further notice for "our collective safety as a nation"...