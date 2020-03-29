News

IN PICTURES | Deserted as SA enters a 21-day Lockdown

29 March 2020 - 00:44 By Sunday Times Photographers

In 1965, when US soul musician Wilson Pickett wrote the lyrics "I'm gonna wait 'till the midnight hour, When there's no one else around", he couldn't have imagined what would happen at midnight 55 years later when entire countries went into lockdown amid a worldwide public health crisis.

Normally busy streets across SA were empty when midnight tolled on Thursday, and they still echoed to the sound of silence when dawn broke on the three-week Covid-19 lockdown on Friday.

Sunday Times photographers were there to experience the great shutdown.

