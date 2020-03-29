Covid-19: Stranded

Kindness completely changed Free State farmer's attitude

A R79 meal changes the life of a Free State farmer - human kindness knows no boundaries

A simple gesture, a word of kindness and a meal costing R79 changed the life of Free State goat farmer and pensioner Theuns Botha.



Last Sunday evening the 85-year-old was sitting quietly under a blanket near the South African Airways check-in counters at OR Tambo International Airport when SAA attendant Tumi Mogale came to ask if he was all right...