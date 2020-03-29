Lockdown activities: Dad’s home economics a big hit
29 March 2020 - 00:00
The “lockdown tuckshop” is open for business and the only currency it accepts is the fake variety.
Cape Town father Richard Theunissen has invented a novel idea to keep his daughters Kylie, 12, and Lilly, 7, from obliterating their snack stockpile during SA’s mandatory 21-day lockdown. It also controls their time spent in front of screens...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.