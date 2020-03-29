Lockdown activities: Dad’s home economics a big hit

The “lockdown tuckshop” is open for business and the only currency it accepts is the fake variety.



Cape Town father Richard Theunissen has invented a novel idea to keep his daughters Kylie, 12, and Lilly, 7, from obliterating their snack stockpile during SA’s mandatory 21-day lockdown. It also controls their time spent in front of screens...